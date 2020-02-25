Castonzo informs Colts he wants to continue playing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)The Indianapolis Colts say longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo is expected to return next season after contemplating retirement for more than a month.

General manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday at the NFL’s annual scouting combine that the 31-year-old Castonzo contacted him recently and told him he intended to continue playing.

Castonzo has been the anchor of the Colts line since he was a first-round pick in 2011. He made his first Pro Bowl last season and can become a free agent in March.

”Of course that just brought a big old smile to my face and we’re in the process of getting that (new contract) done,” Ballard said.

Last season, the Colts five linemen started all 16 games.

Coach Frank Reich thought that the other four linemen may have prodded Castonzo to keep playing.

”I wouldn’t want to be the guy that snapped that streak,” Reich said. ”So it would be interesting to see how much pressure the other guys put on him to come back.”

