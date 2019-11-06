Cardinals activate OL Garcia, put DL McDonald on IR

NFL
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)The Arizona Cardinals have activated offensive lineman Max Garcia from the physically unable to perform list and placed defensive lineman Clinton McDonald on injured reserve.

The 6-foot-4, 309-pound Garcia signed with the Cardinals in the offseason but has missed the entire season with a knee injury. He spent the past four years with the Denver Broncos, playing in 57 games, including 41 starts.

McDonald had played in all nine games this season as a backup, making eight tackles. The 10-year veteran left Thursday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with what the team called a stinger.

The team also announced Wednesday that it released linebacker Zach Brown.

