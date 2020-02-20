Browns WR Landry has hip surgery, expected to play in 2020

CLEVELAND (AP)Browns Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry elected to have hip surgery after initially opting not to have the operation.

Landry was bothered by his hip all last season, but still finished with a team-leading 83 catches for 1,1174 yards and six touchdowns. He visited a specialist after the season and decided not to have the procedure before changing his mind after playing with pain in the Pro Bowl.

The Browns said Landry’s surgery was performed on Tuesday in Minnesota by Dr. Christopher Larson.

Landry had estimated he would be sidelined six to eight months if he had the surgery. However, a Browns spokesman said the team expects Landry to make a complete recovery ”for the 2020 season.”

Landry announced his surgery with an Instagram post.

”I felt like if I got together with the team doctors, got together with my doctors, that we could formulate a plan for this offseason to be able to manage me again throughout the year to be able to make it through the season,” he said.

”Going into Pro Bowl, given that I was off three weeks, and thinking that I was going to feel better and then playing in the game – which obviously wasn’t really a game, we were just jogging around, having fun – and I realized how much pain I was in from even just doing that.

”I was kinda happy that I went to Pro Bowl, that I did Pro Bowl because that was more of an indication of why I needed the surgery.”

Larson said on Landry’s video posting that he repaired the cartilage issue by shaving it. Landry said it wasn’t microfracture surgery, which would have required a longer recovery.

”He’s gonna feel mechanically this works better,” Larson said.

Landry has been with the Browns since 2018 when he came over in a trade from the Miami Dolphins. The 27-year-old had at least 80 catches in each of his six seasons. Landry had a career-high 112 receptions and nine TDs in 2017. He has not missed a game in his career.

