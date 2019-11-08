Browns sign C JC Tretter to 3-year contract extension

CLEVELAND (AP)The Browns have signed steady center JC Tretter to a three-year, $32.5 million contract extension.

Tretter has started all 40 games – and not missed one play- since signing with Cleveland as a free agent before the 2017 season. The 28-year-old, who spent his first three NFL seasons with Green Bay, has helped solidify a Cleveland offensive line that lost 10-time Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas before last season and has struggled this year.

Tretter’s deal includes $23 million guaranteed. He was in the final year of a three-year, $16.75 million contract he signed two years ago, and the Browns didn’t want to risk losing him.

”JC Tretter embodies all of the qualities that you look for in a football player,” Browns general manager John Dorsey said Friday. ”He’s smart. He’s tough. He’s physical. He’s a hard worker. He’s a leader and not just in the offensive line room, but for our entire football team. We are very excited to have JC remain a Cleveland Brown for years to come.”

Tretter didn’t miss a snap last season despite playing with a severely sprained ankle, which limited his practice time and required daily treatments. With Tretter anchoring the middle, Cleveland’s line did a solid job protecting then-rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield. He was only sacked five times in the final eight games.

”I love my O-line room, I love this staff and I love living in Cleveland,” Tretter said. ”It was an easy decision to stay.”

