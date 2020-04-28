Bears sign defensive tackle John Jenkins

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP)The Chicago Bears signed defensive tackle John Jenkins on Tuesday.

Jenkins appeared in 16 games and made five starts for Miami last season, getting one sack. He has also played for New Orleans, Seattle, Chicago and the New York Giants since he entered the league in 2013.

The Bears also signed 11 undrafted free agents: Mississippi State defensive lineman Lee Autry, Yale offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen, Maryland linebacker Keandre Jones, Western Illinois linebacker LaCale London, Florida International running back Napoleon Maxwell, Duke defensive lineman Trevon McSwain, Oregon State running back Artavis Pierce, Florida Atlantic linebacker Rashad Smith, LSU offensive lineman Badara Traore, Kentucky receiver Ahmad Wagner and Buffalo linebacker Ledarius Mack – brother of star pass rusher Khalil Mack.

Chicago missed the playoffs at 8-8 last season after going 12-4 and winning the NFC North in 2018.

