Bears need playmakers on both sides of ball, and blockers

CHICAGO BEARS (8-8)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Chase Daniel, WR Taylor Gabriel, OT Cornelius Lucas, DE Brent Urban, DT Nick Williams, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, LB Aaron Lynch, CB Prince Amukamara, S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, LS Patrick Scales.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: TE JP Holtz, G Rashaad Coward, DE Roy Robertson-Harris.

NEEDS: Bears made one important move when they re-signed ILB Danny Trevathan to three-year contract extension through 2022 season. But they have plenty of work to do coming off disappointing season that began with Super Bowl hopes. There are plenty of holes on offense that ranked 29th, with lack of playmakers besides Allen Robinson and line that took beating. Bears figure to add backup quarterback who could possibly push Mitchell Trubisky, though general manager Ryan Pace insists they remain committed to him as starter. Chicago also has hole at cornerback after waiving Amukamara along with Gabriel to free up more than $13 million in cap space.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $4.5 million.

