Agholor invites hero who criticized him to a game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor has invited a man who rescued children from a burning house to be his guest at a game after the former firefighter criticized Agholor’s catching skills during a television interview.

Hakim Laws said he was walking in the area of a house fire when he jumped into action. According to Laws, he waited outside while another man entered the building to help.

”My man just started throwing babies out. … And we were catching them, unlike Agholor,” Laws said.

Agholor dropped what would have been a go-ahead 60-yard touchdown pass in Philadelphia’s loss at Atlanta in Week 2. He had a few more drops in a 27-24 loss to Detroit on Sunday.

The video of Laws’ interview was the talk of Philly on Monday and had been viewed several million times.

”Thank you for being a hero in the community,” Agholor wrote on Twitter. ”Would like to invite you and your family to the next home game.”

