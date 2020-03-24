Bills agree to re-sign receiver McKenzie to 1-year contract

1  of  2
NFL
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)The Buffalo Bills reached an agreement to re-sign receiver Isaiah McKenzie to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

McKenzie was a free agent after the Bills relinquished their rights by not issuing him a qualifying offer this offseason. He returns for a second full year in Buffalo after being cut by Denver and claimed off waivers midway through the 2018 season.

The Bills announced the agreement a few hours after the deal was posted in a tweet by McKenzie’s agent, SportsTrust Advisors.

The Bills have taken advantage of McKenzie’s speed and shiftiness by using him as a receiver, running back and on special teams. Nicknamed the ”Human Joystick,” he had 27 catches for 254 yards receiving and a touchdown, and added 49 yards rushing on eight carries in 15 games last season.

The 24-year-old will compete for a backup job on a team that now has three established receivers after Buffalo acquired Stefon Diggs in a trade with Minnesota earlier this month. Diggs joins a group of receivers headed by returning starters John Brown and Cole Beasley.

