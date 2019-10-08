Zippo recalls Ronson Brand Tech Torch due to ‘fire hazard’ after activation trigger released

Zippo is recalling 660,000 Ronson Tech Torches due to ‘fire hazard’ after the activation trigger is released into the off position.

Zippo has received 36 reports in the United States of the torch continuing to operate after being turned off, including one report of minor property damage.

No injuries have been reported.

The products have been sold at Wal-Marts and Ace Hardware in the U.S.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product and contact the company for a refund.

For more information regarding the recall, click HERE.