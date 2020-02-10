Closings
Your local Waffle House is taking Valentine's Day reservations

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Four Acadiana Area Waffle Houses are hosting special Valentine’s Day Dinners featuring candlelit booths draped in white table cloths, heart-shaped waffles, and plenty of hash browns.

A photo posted to Waffle House’s Twitter shows what might be waiting for you if you spend your special day there:

If you’re interested in booking a seat at one of America’s most romantic restaurants, you can find a participating Waffle House by clicking here.

