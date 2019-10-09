YLEH: Another hat thrown into the ring for Cherokee Co. Sheriff race

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Another hat has been thrown into the ring for the Cherokee County Sheriff race.

Roy Cavazoz Jr. announced his candidacy on a Facebook post.

I would like to welcome everyone to this page. After a lot of prayer and discussion with my wife, as well as… Posted by Cavazoz for Sheriff on Friday, September 27, 2019

One idea he had if elected was to look into sponsoring an explorer program. It would give young people an opportunity to explore the career, and decide if they’d like to follow it.

Cavazoz was born and raised in Cherokee County and graduated from Jacksonville High SChool.

He started his career in law enforcement bcak in 1988 as a jailer for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Roy has been married to his wife Janet for 27 years and have two daughters.