Who’s on the ballot in East Texas? Here’s what the primaries will look like on Election Day.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Early voting begins Tuesday across Texas leading up to Super Tuesday on March 3. With both parties holding hundreds of statewide and local races, it can be hard to keep track of what will be on the ballot this year.
Below is a list of what different races voters can expect to see across East Texas. The lists will only include races that are contested. If a candidate is unopposed, they will not appear here.
U.S. President
REPUBLICAN NOMINATION
- Donald J. Trump (Incumbent)
- Joe Walsh (dropped out)
- Bob Ely
- Bill Weld
- Matthew Matern
- Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra
- Zoltan Isvan
DEMOCRAT NOMINATION
- Pete Buttigieg
- Michael Bloomberg
- Bernie Sanders
- Amy Klobuchar
- Joe Biden
- Elisabeth Warren
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Tom Steyer
- Michael Bennet (dropped out)
- Deval Patrick (dropped out)
- Cory Booker (dropped out)
- John Delaney (dropped out)
- Marianne Williamson (dropped out)
- Andrew Yang (dropped out)
- Julian Castro (dropped out)
Texas Senator
REPUBLICAN NOMINATION
- John Cornyn (Incumbent)
- Virgil Bierschwale
- John Castro
- Swayne Stovall
- Mark Yancy
DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION
- Victor Harris
- Sema Hernandez
- Adrian Ocegueda
- Michael Cooper
- Mary Hegar
- Chris Bell
- Amanda Edwards
- D.R. Hunter
- Annie Garcia
- Cristina Ramirez
- Jack Daniel Foster Jr.
- Royce West
Texas Railroad Commissioner
REPUBLICAN NOMINATION
- Ryan Sitton (Incumbent)
- James Wright
DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION
- Roberto Alonzo
- Kelly Stone
- Mark Watson
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
REPUBLICAN NOMINATION
- Bert Richardson (Incumbent)
- Gina Parker
DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION
- William Demond
- Elizabeth Frizell
- Dan Wood
Smith County
114TH DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
- Mitch Adams
- Jarad Kent
- Austin Reeve Jackson
REPUBLICAN COUNTY CHAIR
- David Stein
- Ron Shaffer
DEMOCRATIC COUNTY CHAIR
- Michael Tolbert (Incumbent)
- John Walton
COMMISSIONERS COURT, Precinct 3 (Republican)
- Terry Phillips (Incumbent)
- Bob Westbrook
CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 1 (Democrat)
- Bobby Garmon (Incumbent)
- Willie Mims
- Curtis Traylor
GREGG COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS COURT, PRECINCT 3
- Joe Parker
- Floyd Wingo
COUNTY CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 2
- Billy Fort (Incumbent)
- John Bisese
COUNTY CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 3
- John Slagle (Incumbent)
- John McCubbin
Nacogdoches County
COMMISSIONERS COURT, PRECINCT 1 (Republican)
- Joe Allport
- Jerry Don Williamson (Incumbent)
Angelina County
SHERIFF (Republican)
- Greg Sanches (Incumbent
- Terry Free
- Bryan Holley
Cherokee County
REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIRMAN
- John Earle (Incumbent)
- Jefferson Jackson
SHERIFF
- Roy Cavazoz Jr.
- Brent Dickson
- Ben Ellis
- Eric Long
- Johnathon Rhodes
COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR
- Dana Chancey
- Shonda Potter
- Blaine Verhelle
Rusk County
SHERIFF (Republican)
- Jeff Price (Incumbent)
- Nathan Parker
- Jesse Stewart
- John Wayne Valdez
COMMISSIONERS COURT (Precinct 1)
- Bill Hale (Incumbent)
- Randy Gaut
- Shannon Thompson
CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 5
- Trey Hacker
- Daniel McMillen
Wood County
DISTRICT ATTORNEY Republican)
- Angela Albers (Incumbent)
- Jodi Cox
SHERIFF
- Tom Castloo (Incumbent)
- Callie Carrell-Lawerence
- Kelly Cole
- James Schaffner
402ND DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
- Jeff Fletcher (Incumbent)
- J. Brad McCampbell
COMMISSIONERS COURT
- Virgil Holland (Incumbent)
- J.R. Douglas
- Keith Gilbreath
CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 1
- Stephen Bowser (Incumbent)
- Billy Hill
Houston County
SHERIFF
- John Catoe
- Randy Hargrove
- Ryan Martin
Trinity County
COUNTY ATTORNEY
- Joe Bell (Incumbent)
- Colton Hay
- Jim Squyres
411TH DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
- Kaycee Jones (Incumbent)
- John Wells
COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR
- Tawnya Pruitt
- Nancy Shanafelt
CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 3
- Carl Casey (Incumbent)
- Joseph Mathis
CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 4
- Sherman Jones
- Daniel Kee
- Brian McMullen