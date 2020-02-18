Breaking News
1 man dead from domestic shooting in Longview early Monday morning
Who's on the ballot in East Texas? Here's what the primaries will look like on Election Day.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Early voting begins Tuesday across Texas leading up to Super Tuesday on March 3. With both parties holding hundreds of statewide and local races, it can be hard to keep track of what will be on the ballot this year.

KETK will host a digital-only special on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Neal Barton. You can watch on our website or on your KEKT mobile app.

Below is a list of what different races voters can expect to see across East Texas. The lists will only include races that are contested. If a candidate is unopposed, they will not appear here.

U.S. President

REPUBLICAN NOMINATION

  • Donald J. Trump (Incumbent)
  • Joe Walsh (dropped out)
  • Bob Ely
  • Bill Weld
  • Matthew Matern
  • Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra
  • Zoltan Isvan

DEMOCRAT NOMINATION

  • Pete Buttigieg
  • Michael Bloomberg
  • Bernie Sanders
  • Amy Klobuchar
  • Joe Biden
  • Elisabeth Warren
  • Tulsi Gabbard
  • Tom Steyer
  • Michael Bennet (dropped out)
  • Deval Patrick (dropped out)
  • Cory Booker (dropped out)
  • John Delaney (dropped out)
  • Marianne Williamson (dropped out)
  • Andrew Yang (dropped out)
  • Julian Castro (dropped out)

Texas Senator

REPUBLICAN NOMINATION

  • John Cornyn (Incumbent)
  • Virgil Bierschwale
  • John Castro
  • Swayne Stovall
  • Mark Yancy

DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION

  • Victor Harris
  • Sema Hernandez
  • Adrian Ocegueda
  • Michael Cooper
  • Mary Hegar
  • Chris Bell
  • Amanda Edwards
  • D.R. Hunter
  • Annie Garcia
  • Cristina Ramirez
  • Jack Daniel Foster Jr.
  • Royce West

Texas Railroad Commissioner

REPUBLICAN NOMINATION

  • Ryan Sitton (Incumbent)
  • James Wright

DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION

  • Roberto Alonzo
  • Kelly Stone
  • Mark Watson

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

REPUBLICAN NOMINATION

  • Bert Richardson (Incumbent)
  • Gina Parker

DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION

  • William Demond
  • Elizabeth Frizell
  • Dan Wood

Smith County

114TH DISTRICT COURT JUDGE

  • Mitch Adams
  • Jarad Kent
  • Austin Reeve Jackson

REPUBLICAN COUNTY CHAIR

  • David Stein
  • Ron Shaffer

DEMOCRATIC COUNTY CHAIR

  • Michael Tolbert (Incumbent)
  • John Walton

COMMISSIONERS COURT, Precinct 3 (Republican)

  • Terry Phillips (Incumbent)
  • Bob Westbrook

CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 1 (Democrat)

  • Bobby Garmon (Incumbent)
  • Willie Mims
  • Curtis Traylor

GREGG COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS COURT, PRECINCT 3

  • Joe Parker
  • Floyd Wingo

COUNTY CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 2

  • Billy Fort (Incumbent)
  • John Bisese

COUNTY CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 3

  • John Slagle (Incumbent)
  • John McCubbin

Nacogdoches County

COMMISSIONERS COURT, PRECINCT 1 (Republican)

  • Joe Allport
  • Jerry Don Williamson (Incumbent)

Angelina County

SHERIFF (Republican)

  • Greg Sanches (Incumbent
  • Terry Free
  • Bryan Holley

Cherokee County

REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIRMAN

  • John Earle (Incumbent)
  • Jefferson Jackson

SHERIFF

  • Roy Cavazoz Jr.
  • Brent Dickson
  • Ben Ellis
  • Eric Long
  • Johnathon Rhodes

COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR

  • Dana Chancey
  • Shonda Potter
  • Blaine Verhelle

Rusk County

SHERIFF (Republican)

  • Jeff Price (Incumbent)
  • Nathan Parker
  • Jesse Stewart
  • John Wayne Valdez

COMMISSIONERS COURT (Precinct 1)

  • Bill Hale (Incumbent)
  • Randy Gaut
  • Shannon Thompson

CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 5

  • Trey Hacker
  • Daniel McMillen

Wood County

DISTRICT ATTORNEY Republican)

  • Angela Albers (Incumbent)
  • Jodi Cox

SHERIFF

  • Tom Castloo (Incumbent)
  • Callie Carrell-Lawerence
  • Kelly Cole
  • James Schaffner

402ND DISTRICT COURT JUDGE

  • Jeff Fletcher (Incumbent)
  • J. Brad McCampbell

COMMISSIONERS COURT

  • Virgil Holland (Incumbent)
  • J.R. Douglas
  • Keith Gilbreath

CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 1

  • Stephen Bowser (Incumbent)
  • Billy Hill

Houston County

SHERIFF

  • John Catoe
  • Randy Hargrove
  • Ryan Martin

Trinity County

COUNTY ATTORNEY

  • Joe Bell (Incumbent)
  • Colton Hay
  • Jim Squyres

411TH DISTRICT COURT JUDGE

  • Kaycee Jones (Incumbent)
  • John Wells

COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR

  • Tawnya Pruitt
  • Nancy Shanafelt

CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 3

  • Carl Casey (Incumbent)
  • Joseph Mathis

CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 4

  • Sherman Jones
  • Daniel Kee
  • Brian McMullen

