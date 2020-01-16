Warren accused Sanders of calling her ‘a liar’ on national television

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., left and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talk Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, after a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa., as businessman Tom Steyer looks on. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KETK) – In a tense exchange after the last Democratic debate before the Iowa Caucuses, Elizabeth Warren accused Bernie Sanders, one of her closest allies and friends in Congress, of calling her a liar on national television.

Sanders fired back that it was her who called him a liar, but that they should not have the conversation there on stage. The exchange was aired with no audio and began with Warren not shaking Sanders’ outstretched hand.

“I think you called me a liar on national TV,” Warren said.

“What?” Sanders responded.

“I think you called me a liar on national TV,” she said again.

“You know, let’s not do it right now. If you want to have that discussion, we’ll have that discussion… You called me a liar.

The exchange came after a CNN report that Sanders allegedly told Warren during a private meeting in 2018 that a woman could not beat Trump in the 2020 election.

Sanders has continued to deny the report.

“Anybody who knows me knows that it’s incomprehensible that I would think that a woman could not be president to the United States. Go to YouTube today. They have some video of me 30 years ago talking about how a woman could become president of the United States.” Senator Bernie Sanders

Sanders and Warren share nearly identical progressive ideological beliefs and the campaign has remained relatively civil up until this point.

RealClearPolitics has them both in a statistical tie for second nationally for the Democratic nomination, trailing just former Vice President Joe Biden by roughly seven points.

However, in Iowa, it’s a different story. RCP has Biden, Sanders, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg in a deadlock for first place with Warren just a few points behind.