Voting registration ends Monday, October 5

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Registration for both mail and in person voting will end tomorrow, Monday October 5.
Absentee ballot requests must be received October 23 and it must be returned by November 3 by 7 p.m.
Early voting will begin October 13 through the 30th
Early Voting Dates, Times, and Locations
|Tuesday – Friday
|October 13 – 16, 2020
|8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Monday – Friday
|October 19 – 23, 2020
|8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|October 24, 2020
|7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Sunday
|October 25, 2020
|12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Monday – Friday
|October 26 – 30, 2020
|7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Smith County HUB
|304 E Ferguson St
|Tyler
|Heritage Building
|1900 Bellwood Rd
|Tyler
|Chapel Hill Fire Department
|13801 County Road 220
|Tyler
|Noonday Community Center
|16662 County Road 196
|Tyler
|WorkHub
|7922 S Broadway Ave
|Tyler
|Lindale Kinzie Community Center
|912 Mt Sylvan St
|Lindale
|TASCA Activity Center
|10495 County Road 2167
|Whitehouse