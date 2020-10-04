Voting registration ends Monday, October 5

A person displays an “I Voted” sticker. (Photo by Bethany Clarke/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Registration for both mail and in person voting will end tomorrow, Monday October 5.

Absentee ballot requests must be received October 23 and it must be returned by November 3 by 7 p.m.

Early voting will begin October 13 through the 30th

Early Voting Dates, Times, and Locations

Tuesday – Friday October 13 – 16, 2020 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday October 19 – 23, 2020 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday October 24, 2020 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Sunday October 25, 2020 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday October 26 – 30, 2020 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.