Deadline to register to vote in March 3 primary is Monday

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texans who wish to vote in the March 3 primary but who are not yet registered are up against a hard deadline, Monday, February 3.

Registration forms are available at county elections offices.

Texas does not offer online or same-day registration.

To be eligible to vote, Texans:

must be a United States citizen;

must be a resident of the county where you submit the application;

must be at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day;

cannot be a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

cannot been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

For more information or to check whether you are already registered, visit the Texas Secretary of State’s VoteTexas website.

Early voting starts February 18.