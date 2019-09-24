VOTER REGISTRATION DAY: Events held in East Texas to help you register Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Today is National Voter’s Registration Day and organizations around East Texas are ready to help you register to vote.
Deadline to register to vote for the November 5 election is October 7.
- Lindale Library 10-1
- Mineola Library 2-4
- Glass Recreation Center 1-4
- Texas College HUB 12-2
- Tyler Public Library 11-2
- Whitehouse Community Library 11-2
- Troup Community Library 2-5
- Commons Connector Building: Texas College 12-2
You are eligible to register to vote if:
- You are a United States citizen;
- You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;
- You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on registration day, and you are 18 years of age on election day.
- You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole)
- You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.