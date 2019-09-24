VOTER REGISTRATION DAY: Events held in East Texas to help you register Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Today is National Voter’s Registration Day and organizations around East Texas are ready to help you register to vote.

Deadline to register to vote for the November 5 election is October 7.

Tyler Women League of Voters

Lindale Library 10-1

Mineola Library 2-4

Glass Recreation Center 1-4

Texas College HUB 12-2

Tyler Public Library 11-2

Whitehouse Community Library 11-2

Troup Community Library 2-5

Smith County Elections Office

Commons Connector Building: Texas College 12-2

You are eligible to register to vote if: