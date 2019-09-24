VOTER REGISTRATION DAY: Events held in East Texas to help you register Tuesday

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Today is National Voter’s Registration Day and organizations around East Texas are ready to help you register to vote.

Deadline to register to vote for the November 5 election is October 7.

Tyler Women League of Voters

  • Lindale Library 10-1
  • Mineola Library 2-4
  • Glass Recreation Center 1-4
  • Texas College HUB 12-2
  • Tyler Public Library 11-2
  • Whitehouse Community Library 11-2
  • Troup Community Library 2-5

Smith County Elections Office

  • Commons Connector Building: Texas College 12-2

You are eligible to register to vote if:

  • You are a United States citizen;
  • You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;
  • You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on registration day, and you are 18 years of age on election day.
  • You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole)
  • You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC