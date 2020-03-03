Tyler woman exercises right to vote from hospital bed

After you’ve made your choice at the polls, make KETK News your choice for election night coverage. Our team will be tracking results as soon as voting enders at 7:00 p.m. From your local candidates and issues to statewide races and propositions. Plus, expert analysis to explain what it all means. Join Neal Barton and Kaci Koviak at 9:00 p.m. on FOX 51 and 10:00 p.m. on KETK. Together, we are your local election headquarters.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One East Texas woman wants others to know how easy it is to exercise your right to vote, even from the hospital.

Lauren Perry, a teacher, just underwent brain surgery after discovering she had a brain tumor.

Being passionate about healthcare and immigration issues, she said she had no choice but to make her voice heard thanks to an emergency ballot.

“Had this not happened, I would not have had a voice so even like the most crazy week of my life I got to express my vote and it’s such an honor,” she said. “We don’t know what a privilege that is, I think I’ve learned I can’t take anything for granted.”

She added her late friend Ruben Guiterrez who passed away from Legionnaires Disease did not get the chance to vote before he died, so she voted in spirit for him.