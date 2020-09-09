Tyler officially approves putting city council races on November ballot

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council unanimously approved putting city council races on the November presidential ballots.
The move was largely pro forma after the May municipal elections were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In Tyler, there is a race to pick a new mayor due to incumbent Martin Heines reaching his term limit. There are also races for council district 2, 4, and 6. Below is a list of the races:
Mayor
- Joel Rando
- Don Warren
District 2 (West)
- Broderick McGee (Incumbent)
- Derrith Bondurant
District 4 (Northeast)
- James Wynee
- Nick Pesina
District 6 (South)
- Brad Curtis
District 6 has remained vacant after the passing of interim council member Criss Sudduth. He was chosen in a special election back in 2019 after the seat was vacated by John Nix.
Below are a list of deadlines regarding the November 3 election:
- October 5: Voter Registration Deadline
- October 23: Deadline to submit application to vote by mail
- October 13-30: Dates for early voting