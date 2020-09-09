Tyler officially approves putting city council races on November ballot

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council unanimously approved putting city council races on the November presidential ballots.

The move was largely pro forma after the May municipal elections were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Content Abbott issues proclamation allowing for postponement of May 2 elections until November

In Tyler, there is a race to pick a new mayor due to incumbent Martin Heines reaching his term limit. There are also races for council district 2, 4, and 6. Below is a list of the races:

Mayor

Joel Rando

Don Warren

District 2 (West)

Broderick McGee (Incumbent)

Derrith Bondurant

District 4 (Northeast)

James Wynee

Nick Pesina

District 6 (South)

Brad Curtis

District 6 has remained vacant after the passing of interim council member Criss Sudduth. He was chosen in a special election back in 2019 after the seat was vacated by John Nix.

Below are a list of deadlines regarding the November 3 election: