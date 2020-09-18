Tyler League of Women Voters to register new voters Tuesday

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With fewer than 50 days remaining until the November 3 general election, the League of Women Voters of Tyler/Smith County will be out registering new voters next week.

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating the civic act of voting. First observed in 2012, it is celebrated the fourth Tuesday of September, which this year is September 22 – or next Tuesday.

The League will have volunteers at various locations in Tyler and Smith County to register new voters for the upcoming election:

Tyler Public Library, 201 South College, Tyler, 2-4 p.m.

Lindale Public Library 200 East Hubbard, Lindale 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Glass Recreation Center 501 West 32 nd , Tyler 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

501 West 32 , Tyler 10 a.m.-12 p.m. UT Tyler Muntz Library/ Harvey Deck 3900 University Blvd. Tyler 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

3900 University Blvd. Tyler 10 a.m.-2 p.m. New Life Community Church 1201 NNW Loop 323 – Drive thru. 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 4-6 p.m.

Mineola Memorial Library 301 North Pacific Mineola 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Each location will be practicing social distancing, mask wearing and will have hand sanitizers available.

The deadline to register to vote in Texas is October 5. Early voting in the state begins October 13 and ends October 30. The deadline to apply to vote by mail is October 23, and your ballot must be returned by November 3.

For more information on voting in the state, visit the Texas Secretary of State’s website or Vote411.

For more information about the League of Women Voters please visit lwvtyler.org.