Tyler lawyer announces bid for 114th District Court after Kennedy retirement

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler lawyer has announced his candidacy to replace 114th District Court Judge Christi Kennedy after she retires at the end of her term.

Jarad Kent, 36, released a statement on Friday announcing his bid. His official campaign kickoff will be Monday, August 5 at 3:30 p.m. at the Smith County Courthouse.

Kent runs the Tyler office for the law firm Chamblee Ryan and has practiced primarily civil litigation.

He went to high school in Tyler and attended the Catholic University of America where he double majored in Politics and Philosophy. Kent earned his Juris Doctorate degree at Baylor Law School.

In the announcement, his campaign wrote: “Jarad has the judicial temperament, litigation experience, and personal integrity to be exactly the fair, impartial, conservative judge our community needs on the bench of the 114th Judicial District Court. He is committed to hard work, constitutional interpretation of the law, and justice for all.”

Kennedy announced her retirement near the end of July after being elected to the court back in 2008. She has run unopposed in many elections the past several years.

Her term expires on December 31, 2020.