WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two candidates have entered the race for District Attorney in Wood County.

Incumbent Angela Albers and challenger Jodi Cox are set to square off in the Republican primaries on March 3.

Albers was appointed district attorney in February 2019 after Jim Wheeler resigned in the fall of 2018.

Cox is an Assistant District Attorney in the 8th Judicial District and prosecutes cases in Hopkins, Franklin, and Delta counties.