Trump leads Biden by 7 points in latest Texas poll

In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. The conventions, which will be largely virtual because of the coronavirus, will be Aug. 17-20 for the Democrats and Aug. 24-27 for the Republicans. (AP Photo)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – President Trump has pulled slightly ahead of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the latest statewide poll ahead of the November election.

The YouGov poll, commissioned by Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation and Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, surveyed 846 registered voters in Texas from August 4-13.

Trump currently leads 47.5% to 40.5% among all voters surveyed. This is just slightly behind Trump’s final margin of victory over Hillary Clinton back in the 2016 election, which was roughly nine points.

The poll found that roughly one in 10 voters remain undecided.

Democrats have been pushing Texas as one of its key strategies ahead of the November election. The state has not voted for a Democratic nominee for president since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

While the national party has pushed a seven-figure ad buy to turn voters, one anonymous Biden staffer told the Washington Post back in July “That is never going to happen. It’s just not going to happen. Everyone knows that. I don’t know why people are still even talking about it.”