Trial for Bowie County Commissioner’s Court race recess until July

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – Trial for the Bowie County Commissioner’s Court race voting discrepancies continued on Wednesday.

A Bowie County, Republican Candidate for a commission seat who lost in the March primary, has filed a lawsuit against the declared winner in the race for what he believes were voting discrepancies.

James Strain (left), Kyle Barrett (right)

Kyle Barrett lost the race to James Strain. In his lawsuit, Barrett claimed the ballot count was incorrect.

The court was in session all day Wednesday, but only one witness approached the stand, Bowie County elections Commissioner Pat McCoy.

On the stand, McCoy testified that he was not aware of missing ballots and he did not know why there were election day ballots found in the boxes that contained the mail-in ballots. According to election officials, these should remain separate.

There were also some voter complaints about receiving the wrong ballots on election day. McCoy explained to the court, the process of ‘backing out.’ He said that’s a way to discard and issue a new ballot if a voter receives a sheet with the wrong candidates on it.

Court recessed on Wednesday evening and will continue on July 9, 2020. There were only two days allotted and proceedings are taking longer than expected.