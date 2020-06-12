Texas Right to Life endorses Austin Jackson for 114th District Court Judge

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Austin Jackson, a candidate in the July runoff to replace Judge Christi Kennedy in the 114th District Court, has been endorsed by Texas Right to Life.

The organization is the oldest pro-life group in Texas and the announcement comes just two weeks before early voting is set to begin.

The endorsement is a big boost to the Jackson campaign after he also received an endorsement from State Rep. Matt Schaefer earlier this year.

“Reeve Jackson is a dynamic, intellectual Pro-Life candidate whom we are proud to endorse for judge of the 114th District Court. We need more courageous judicial candidates like Reeve running for office to restore our nation to its founding principles of life and liberty.” Luke Bowen, Texas Right to Life Political Director

Jackson was the leading candidate in the three-way March primary, winning 44% of the vote. His runoff challenger, Jarad Kent, was just behind him by roughly 1,100 votes.

Kent has his own significant local endorsement from Kevin Eltife, the former East Texas State Senator and current Chairman of the University of Texas Board of Regents.

The third place finisher, Mitch Adams, won only 15% of the vote but endorsed Jackson the next day.

Early voting begins Monday, June 29 and runs though July 10. Election Day is set for July 14. The elections were postponed by Gov. Abbott back in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.