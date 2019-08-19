Texas Rep. Jay Dean announces re-election campaign

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas State House Representative Jay Dean announced that he would seek re-election in 2020, according to a release from his campaign.

Dean will be seeking his third term to represent House District 7, which includes most of Longview, Kilgore, Gladewater, Gilmer, and Big Sandy.

Dean ran unopposed in 2018 after being first elected in the 2016 election. He took the Republican primary with 55 percent of the vote before being uncontested by a Democrat in the general election.

“This session has been a huge success for conservative East Texas values,” said Rep. Dean. “We passed a balanced state budget that cut property taxes by $5 billion and achieved much-needed school finance reform to put money back into our local classrooms.”

His campaign boasts that Dean has a “perfect ‘A’ rating from the NRA” and rated 100 percent by the Texas Alliance for Life.