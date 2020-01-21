Temporary injunction in Smith County constable race allows Mims on ballot but invalidates votes for him

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A temporary injunction was approved Tuesday morning, allowing Willie Mims to remain on the ballot for Precinct One Constable during March primaries but invalidates any votes cast, according to Garmon’s attorney Dallas Tharpe.

Constable Bobby Garmon filed a lawsuit against the Smith County Democratic Party claiming Mims didn’t submit enough valid signatures to enter the race.

Instead, if Willie Mims takes the majority vote in the March primaries, Garmon and his lawyer plan to pursue a permanent injunction.

This will prevent Mim’s from appearing in the general election.

