Supreme Court denies fast-track motion by Texas Democrats to expand mail-in voting during pandemic

The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, June 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – The Supreme Court has denied a fast-track motion by Texas Democrats in a suit against Gov. Abbott to expand mail-in voting during the pandemic. This leaves in place current restrictions for the July 14 runoffs but still leaves the general election unknown.

Current Texas law only allows for mail in voting under one of the following conditions:

You are 65 or older

Confined in jail

Will be out of the county at the time of the election period

If you cite a disability or illness

The order was brief, only containing one sentence. Democrats were looking to overturn a federal stay of an order that allowed for an expansion of mail-in voting to all Texas voters.

The issue has taken a national spotlight due to the pandemic, with President Trump leading the charge against it. He claims there would be widespread invalid ballots and that the election would be rigged against him.

However, 29 states across the country allow for a no-excuse absentee ballot, meaning that you can request to mail in a ballot for any reason. Trump used this method when he voted in March for the Florida primaries.

Early voting is already underway for the July 14 runoffs after Abbott expanded the period to two weeks due to the pandemic.