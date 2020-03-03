Super Tuesday: Here’s who is on the ballot throughout East Texas

After you’ve made your choice at the polls, make KETK News your choice for election night coverage. Our team will be tracking results as soon as voting enders at 7:00 p.m. From your local candidates and issues to statewide races and propositions. Plus, expert analysis to explain what it all means. Join Neal Barton and Kaci Koviak at 9:00 p.m. on FOX 51 and 10:00 p.m. on KETK. Together, we are your local election headquarters.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tuesday is Election Day throughout Texas and 13 other states in America.

While many will be focusing on the presidential race, KETK News has the most in-depth coverage of all local races throughout the entire ballot.

Below is a list of what different races voters can expect to see across East Texas. The lists will only include races that are contested. If a candidate is unopposed, they will not appear here.

U.S. President

REPUBLICAN NOMINATION

Donald J. Trump (Incumbent)

Joe Walsh (dropped out)

Bob Ely

Bill Weld

Matthew Matern

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra

Zoltan Isvan

DEMOCRAT NOMINATION

Pete Buttigieg

Michael Bloomberg

Bernie Sanders

Amy Klobuchar

Joe Biden

Elisabeth Warren

Tulsi Gabbard

Tom Steyer

Michael Bennet (dropped out)

Deval Patrick (dropped out)

Cory Booker (dropped out)

John Delaney (dropped out)

Marianne Williamson (dropped out)

Andrew Yang (dropped out)

Julian Castro (dropped out)

Texas Senator

REPUBLICAN NOMINATION

John Cornyn (Incumbent)

Virgil Bierschwale

John Castro

Swayne Stovall

Mark Yancy

DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION

Victor Harris

Sema Hernandez

Adrian Ocegueda

Michael Cooper

Mary Hegar

Chris Bell

Amanda Edwards

D.R. Hunter

Annie Garcia

Cristina Ramirez

Jack Daniel Foster Jr.

Royce West

Texas Railroad Commissioner

REPUBLICAN NOMINATION

Ryan Sitton (Incumbent)

James Wright

DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION

Roberto Alonzo

Kelly Stone

Mark Watson

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

REPUBLICAN NOMINATION

Bert Richardson (Incumbent)

Gina Parker

DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION

William Demond

Elizabeth Frizell

Dan Wood

Smith County

114TH DISTRICT COURT JUDGE

Mitch Adams

Jarad Kent

Austin Reeve Jackson

REPUBLICAN COUNTY CHAIR

David Stein

Ron Shaffer

DEMOCRATIC COUNTY CHAIR

Michael Tolbert (Incumbent)

John Walton

COMMISSIONERS COURT, Precinct 3 (Republican)

Terry Phillips (Incumbent)

Bob Westbrook

CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 1 (Democrat)

Bobby Garmon (Incumbent)

Willie Mims

Curtis Traylor

GREGG COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS COURT, PRECINCT 3

Joe Parker

Floyd Wingo

COUNTY CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 2

Billy Fort (Incumbent)

John Bisese

COUNTY CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 3

John Slagle (Incumbent)

John McCubbin

Nacogdoches County

COMMISSIONERS COURT, PRECINCT 1 (Republican)

Joe Allport

Jerry Don Williamson (Incumbent)

Angelina County

SHERIFF (Republican)

Greg Sanches (Incumbent

Terry Free

Bryan Holley

Cherokee County

REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIRMAN

John Earle (Incumbent)

Jefferson Jackson

SHERIFF

Roy Cavazoz Jr.

Brent Dickson

Ben Ellis

Eric Long

Johnathon Rhodes

COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR

Dana Chancey

Shonda Potter

Blaine Verhelle

Rusk County

SHERIFF (Republican)

Jeff Price (Incumbent)

Nathan Parker

Jesse Stewart

John Wayne Valdez

COMMISSIONERS COURT (Precinct 1)

Bill Hale (Incumbent)

Randy Gaut

Shannon Thompson

CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 5

Trey Hacker

Daniel McMillen

Wood County

DISTRICT ATTORNEY Republican)

Angela Albers (Incumbent)

Jodi Cox

SHERIFF

Tom Castloo (Incumbent)

Callie Carrell-Lawerence

Kelly Cole

James Schaffner

402ND DISTRICT COURT JUDGE

Jeff Fletcher (Incumbent)

J. Brad McCampbell

COMMISSIONERS COURT

Virgil Holland (Incumbent)

J.R. Douglas

Keith Gilbreath

CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 1

Stephen Bowser (Incumbent)

Billy Hill

Houston County

SHERIFF

John Catoe

Randy Hargrove

Ryan Martin

Trinity County

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Joe Bell (Incumbent)

Colton Hay

Jim Squyres

411TH DISTRICT COURT JUDGE

Kaycee Jones (Incumbent)

John Wells

COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR

Tawnya Pruitt

Nancy Shanafelt

CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 3

Carl Casey (Incumbent)

Joseph Mathis

CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 4