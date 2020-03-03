Super Tuesday: Here’s who is on the ballot throughout East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tuesday is Election Day throughout Texas and 13 other states in America.

While many will be focusing on the presidential race, KETK News has the most in-depth coverage of all local races throughout the entire ballot.

Below is a list of what different races voters can expect to see across East Texas. The lists will only include races that are contested. If a candidate is unopposed, they will not appear here.

U.S. President

REPUBLICAN NOMINATION

  • Donald J. Trump (Incumbent)
  • Joe Walsh (dropped out)
  • Bob Ely
  • Bill Weld
  • Matthew Matern
  • Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra
  • Zoltan Isvan

DEMOCRAT NOMINATION

  • Pete Buttigieg
  • Michael Bloomberg
  • Bernie Sanders
  • Amy Klobuchar
  • Joe Biden
  • Elisabeth Warren
  • Tulsi Gabbard
  • Tom Steyer
  • Michael Bennet (dropped out)
  • Deval Patrick (dropped out)
  • Cory Booker (dropped out)
  • John Delaney (dropped out)
  • Marianne Williamson (dropped out)
  • Andrew Yang (dropped out)
  • Julian Castro (dropped out)

Texas Senator

REPUBLICAN NOMINATION

  • John Cornyn (Incumbent)
  • Virgil Bierschwale
  • John Castro
  • Swayne Stovall
  • Mark Yancy

DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION

  • Victor Harris
  • Sema Hernandez
  • Adrian Ocegueda
  • Michael Cooper
  • Mary Hegar
  • Chris Bell
  • Amanda Edwards
  • D.R. Hunter
  • Annie Garcia
  • Cristina Ramirez
  • Jack Daniel Foster Jr.
  • Royce West

Texas Railroad Commissioner

REPUBLICAN NOMINATION

  • Ryan Sitton (Incumbent)
  • James Wright

DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION

  • Roberto Alonzo
  • Kelly Stone
  • Mark Watson

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

REPUBLICAN NOMINATION

  • Bert Richardson (Incumbent)
  • Gina Parker

DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION

  • William Demond
  • Elizabeth Frizell
  • Dan Wood

Smith County

114TH DISTRICT COURT JUDGE

  • Mitch Adams
  • Jarad Kent
  • Austin Reeve Jackson

REPUBLICAN COUNTY CHAIR

  • David Stein
  • Ron Shaffer

DEMOCRATIC COUNTY CHAIR

  • Michael Tolbert (Incumbent)
  • John Walton

COMMISSIONERS COURT, Precinct 3 (Republican)

  • Terry Phillips (Incumbent)
  • Bob Westbrook

CONSTABLEPRECINCT 1 (Democrat)

  • Bobby Garmon (Incumbent)
  • Willie Mims
  • Curtis Traylor

GREGG COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS COURTPRECINCT 3

  • Joe Parker
  • Floyd Wingo

COUNTY CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 2

  • Billy Fort (Incumbent)
  • John Bisese

COUNTY CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 3

  • John Slagle (Incumbent)
  • John McCubbin

Nacogdoches County

COMMISSIONERS COURT, PRECINCT 1 (Republican)

  • Joe Allport
  • Jerry Don Williamson (Incumbent)

Angelina County

SHERIFF (Republican)

  • Greg Sanches (Incumbent
  • Terry Free
  • Bryan Holley

Cherokee County

REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIRMAN

  • John Earle (Incumbent)
  • Jefferson Jackson

SHERIFF

  • Roy Cavazoz Jr.
  • Brent Dickson
  • Ben Ellis
  • Eric Long
  • Johnathon Rhodes

COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR

  • Dana Chancey
  • Shonda Potter
  • Blaine Verhelle

Rusk County

SHERIFF (Republican)

  • Jeff Price (Incumbent)
  • Nathan Parker
  • Jesse Stewart
  • John Wayne Valdez

COMMISSIONERS COURT (Precinct 1)

  • Bill Hale (Incumbent)
  • Randy Gaut
  • Shannon Thompson

CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 5

  • Trey Hacker
  • Daniel McMillen

Wood County

DISTRICT ATTORNEY Republican)

  • Angela Albers (Incumbent)
  • Jodi Cox

SHERIFF

  • Tom Castloo (Incumbent)
  • Callie Carrell-Lawerence
  • Kelly Cole
  • James Schaffner

402ND DISTRICT COURT JUDGE

  • Jeff Fletcher (Incumbent)
  • J. Brad McCampbell

COMMISSIONERS COURT

  • Virgil Holland (Incumbent)
  • J.R. Douglas
  • Keith Gilbreath

CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 1

  • Stephen Bowser (Incumbent)
  • Billy Hill

Houston County

SHERIFF

  • John Catoe
  • Randy Hargrove
  • Ryan Martin

Trinity County

COUNTY ATTORNEY

  • Joe Bell (Incumbent)
  • Colton Hay
  • Jim Squyres

411TH DISTRICT COURT JUDGE

  • Kaycee Jones (Incumbent)
  • John Wells

COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR

  • Tawnya Pruitt
  • Nancy Shanafelt

CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 3

  • Carl Casey (Incumbent)
  • Joseph Mathis

CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 4

  • Sherman Jones
  • Daniel Kee
  • Brian McMullen

