SUPER TUESDAY: Biden wins Alabama primary, Sanders takes vermont

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Alabama Democratic presidential primary, according to NBC News and the Associated Press, and Bernie Sanders has won his home state of Vermont.

Biden also won Virginia and North Carolina.

His victory comes as polls began to close in some states on Super Tuesday. Voting is underway elsewhere in the country, including Texas and California, the night’s biggest prizes.

Alabama has 52 delegrates.

Virginia has 99 delegates at stake. It has been considered a tossup state that is increasingly moving to the left.

North Carolina has 110 delegates at stake and is one of the swing states for the 2020 election.

