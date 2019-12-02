Steve Bullock drops out of race for Democratic nomination

FILE – In this Sunday, June 9, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party’s Hall of Fame Celebration, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Bullock announced Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, that he is ending his Democratic presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock, the two-term Governor of Montana, announced on Monday that he was suspending his campaign for president.

The governor had failed to reach multiple requirements for debates and was strapped for cash in his campaign war chest.

“While there were many obstacles we could not have anticipated when entering this race, it has become clear that in this moment, I won’t be able to break through to the top tier of this still-crowded field of candidates,” Bullock said in a statement.

Bullock tried to rally his campaign as the only candidate to win in a state where President Trump also won in 2016. Bullock won in Montana by a 50-46 margin while Trump won the state’s three electoral votes over Hillary Clinton 56-35.

He tried to remain an option as a moderate by warning voters about the potential elimination of private insurance under Medicare for All plans proposed by fellow candidates Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

Bullock says he has no plans to run for Montana’s open Senate seat in the 2020 election and will serve out his one remaining year as governor.