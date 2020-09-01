Smith County to decide next week whether to buy 50 curbside voting machines for November elections

FILE – In this April 22, 2020, file photo, Jim O’Bryan drops his election ballot in the drop box at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland. Ohio’s primary voting comes to an end Tuesday, April 28, after state officials called off in-person voting just hours before the scheduled March 17 primary for public health reasons during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County officials will decide next week whether to purchase 50 additional curbside voting machines for the November elections.

Commissioners had initially been slated to likely approve the vote on Tuesday, but it was pushed back due to a technicality.

Smith County Elections Administrator Karen Nelson said in a phone interview with KETK News that there was a minor issue with the language of the purchase on the county agenda and that it needed to be fixed.

The vote is likely to sail through the court, which was very receptive to the idea when it was presented back in June.

Most noted the need for additional curbside machines during an unprecedented pandemic in a presidential election year.

Money for the purchase will come partially from the 2020 CARES Act. Section 64.009 of the Texas Election Code says this about qualifying for curbside voting:

(a) If a voter is physically unable to enter the polling place without personal assistance or likelihood of injuring the voter’s health, on the voter’s request, an election officer shall deliver a ballot to the voter at the polling place entrance or curb.

(b) The regular voting procedures may be modified by the election officer to the extent necessary to conduct voting under this section.

(c) After the voter is accepted for voting, the voter shall mark the ballot and give it to the election officer who shall deposit it in the ballot box.

(d) On the voter’s request, a person accompanying the voter shall be permitted to select the voter’s ballot and deposit the ballot in the ballot box.