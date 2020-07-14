Smith County Republicans believe Texas will remain red, despite new poll

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Republicans in Smith County are already gearing up for the 2020 November Elections.

“I believe the president will do fantastic in Texas, there’s a lot to be done,” said Brent Thompson, Chairman of the Smith County Republican Party.

The Texas Minority coalition hosted an event called “United We Stand, Vote America,” centered around praying for unity within the nation.

“Black, Hispanic republicans coming out, they are called the Blexit movement, young people like Candice Owens. It’s exciting to see this message of all races uniting behind the economic MAGA message,” said Thompson.

A new poll done by UT Tyler, puts former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of President Donald Trump when it comes to Texas. The poll showing while President Trump still has overwhelming support from Republican voters in Texas, he has lost some ground with those who land in the middle, Independents.

Despite the poll, Republicans in East Texas believe the party still has a strong hold on Texas.

“You never know about polling what’s going to count is when November the 3rd comes,” explained Stanley Cofer with the Texas Minority Coalition.

As protests and calls for action continue throughout the nation, some believe this has been the most divided the country has been in years, spilling over into politics.

“Now we’re hearing an even louder outcry that the real focus is not just economics. It’s not just health. It’s not just criminal justice, but it’s really around a bigger issue of justice itself, to make sure America lives up to its ideal, said Carroll Robinson, State Chairman of the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats.

Democrats now hoping to turn the state Blue, something that hasn’t happened in decades.

The last time a Democratic Presidential candidate won Texas was back in 1976. When Jimmy Carter defeated Gerald Ford, who took office when Richard Nixon resigned.

“Voting is the path to achieving the solution in terms of picking people who you want to help you put the solutions in place,” said Robinson.

As November quickly approaches Monday night’s event is the first in a series of events the Smith County Republican Party plans on holding from now until election night.