Smith County officially approves new early voting location, use of UT Tyler as polling place on Election Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County officially approved the use of The Workhub in Tyler as an early voting location for the upcoming presidential election and UT Tyler as a polling place on Election Day.

The site was added to help break up long lines that are expected from high turnout as well as maintaining social distancing. Judge Moran urged residents to take advantage of the extra location.

Don’t wait until the Election Day to vote. Go early, if you want to avoid the lines. Because there is going to be a large turnout and this is another way that we’re trying to provide you an opportunity to do so at a convenient location. Judge Nathaniel Moran, Smith County Judge

The Chapel Hill Fire Department will also be used as a seventh early voting location.

Early voting will begin in Texas on Tuesday, October 13, and runs through Friday, October 30. Below are the locations of the other five standard early voting locations in Smith County:

Tyler

The HUB (305 E. Ferguson St.)

Heritage Building (1900 Bellwood Rd.)

Noonday Community Center

Lindale

Lindale Public Library (200 E. Hubbard Street)

Whitehouse

Whitehouse Municipal Court (311 E. Main Street)

Commissioners also approved the use of the Ornelas Activity Center at UT Tyler as a polling place on Election Day. Moran said that after being used for the March Primaries, Smith County election officials felt it was a success and wanted to continue it in November.