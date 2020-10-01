Smith County mail-in ballots go out today

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County will send out 8,447 mail-in ballots requested by voters today.

If you have applied for mail-in ballots and are eligible to receive one, it will come through the U.S Postal Service in an 11.5 by 4.5 green envelope with the “Official Election Mail” seal on the front.

To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must:

be 65 or older

be sick or disabled

be out of the country on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible

For those wanting to vote by mail, you can still apply for mail-in ballots by visiting www.votetexas.gov.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is October 23.

When you receive your mail-in ballots, mark your votes, and mail it in with U.S. Postal Service and don’t forget a stamp.

You can also hand deliver your own ballot with your photo ID to the Elections Office, 302 E. Ferguson, anytime during business hours, up until 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 3.

If you deliver it in person, you will be required to sign a log and show your photo ID.

The deadline to receive the ballot is Election Day, but it will be counted if it is received on November 4 as long at it has been postmarked for November 3.

To report concerns of fraud or for questions about the mail-in ballot process or guidelines, call the Texas Secretary of State Elections Division, at 1-800-252-8683.

The deadline to register to vote for national, state and local races in the upcoming election is Monday, October 5.

It is also the last day to change your address if you have moved since the last election to be able to vote in the correct precinct.

People can register to vote in person at the Smith County Elections Office, at 302 E. Ferguson in Tyler.

They can also visit https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/voter-registration or www.votetexas.gov, fill out the voter registration application, print it out, sign it and mail it or drop it off at the Elections Office.

If you are unsure if you are registered to vote, please call 903-590-4777, or visit www.votetexas.gov and click on “AM I REGISTERED?”

Added to the list of county, state and national races will be city and school elections that were postponed from May 2020 due to COVID-19.

They include the cities of Tyler, Lindale, and Overton; independent school districts of Bullard and Chapel Hill; Emergency Services District Nos. 1 and 2; and East Texas Municipal District 1.