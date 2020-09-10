Smith County leaders to hold bipartisan virtual town hall on voting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A group of bipartisan Smith County leaders will hold a virtual town hall meeting on Facebook to discuss voting Thursday afternoon.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will feature the following speakers:

Smith County Pct. 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton (D)

Elections Administrator Karen Nelson

Democratic Party Chairman Michael Tolbert

Republican Party Chairman David Stein

Topics will include voter registration, mail-in ballots, early voting, polling locations, election dates, safety precautions at the polls, and other important information.

You can watch the town hall on the Smith County Facebook page.