Smith County leaders to hold bipartisan virtual town hall on voting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A group of bipartisan Smith County leaders will hold a virtual town hall meeting on Facebook to discuss voting Thursday afternoon.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will feature the following speakers:

  • Smith County Pct. 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton (D)
  • Elections Administrator Karen Nelson
  • Democratic Party Chairman Michael Tolbert
  • Republican Party Chairman David Stein

Topics will include voter registration, mail-in ballots, early voting, polling locations, election dates, safety precautions at the polls, and other important information.

You can watch the town hall on the Smith County Facebook page.

