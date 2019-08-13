Smith County GOP holds rally previewing Abbott town hall, 2020 election

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Republican Party held a rally that hosted the top Republican in the state to preview Gov. Abbott’s visit to Tyler on Thursday, August 15.

The event was hosted at Texas Music City Grill and Smokehouse with Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas John Dickey speaking about their plan to increase GOP voter turnout.

“There was a lot of great interaction to talk about the 2018 results and the steps that includes real focus on voter registration, which on the Republican side we really haven’t done that before. We’ve been content to focus on turning out already registered Republicans, but as more and more people have moved to Texas, it has become more important that we increase the base of the party.” John Dickey, Texas GOP Chairman

Gov. Abbott will be coming to Tyler on August 15 for a town hall that will be exclusively broadcast on KETK at 7 p.m. Anchor Neal Barton will co-host the event.

The Governor will be talking about public safety, mental illness, and gun laws. The town hall will take place less than two weeks after a gunman gunned down 22 people in an El Paso Walmart.