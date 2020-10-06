Smith County expects record-high turnout for the November election

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The countdown to the November 3rd is here, and many of you may be wondering whether you’re able to vote in the General Election. Well, before you look up voting locations, drive yourself out there, and wait in a long line, you have to be registered to vote.

The last day to get your registration in was October 5. All-day people were going in and out of the Smith County Election Hub in downtown Tyler, wanting to make sure they got their paperwork in on time.

“You have 30 minutes to get there and I was like bet. I’m going to go, so it was kind of a last minute thing and I was like okay, I need to do it before its too late,” said Katherine Davis, a first time voter.

Davis wasn’t the only one. Many first time voters made their way downtown.

“I’m hoping things will get better in the world,” said one woman, who is voting for the first time in 75 years. She decided 2020, was a good year to make a change, wanting her vote to make a difference.

“With COVID-19 in the world , we need to see which one, which leader will be best for this country,” said Marie Zoungrana, another first time voter.

In Smith County, the number of registered voters has increased by 6%.

“We have been extremely busy. We have had hundreds of people come in to register to vote and walking in, to turn in their ballot by mail,” said Karen Nelson, the Smith County Elections Administrator.

Nelson has been working with the elections office since 2005, and says the increase in voters is no surprise. Every Presidential election brings more voter turnout, but this year there is also an increase in young voters.

“Iv been seeing a lot of things about registering on Facebook Instagram different things like that so i think with the social media platform that’s available now it’s making it more known to the younger generation,” said Nelson.

Another major change, COVID-19 precautions are in place, to make sure voters feel comfortable going to the polls. A new feature, curbside voting machines.

“It’s important for a lot of people to vote in person and so we just want to make sure that we are doing everything we can as far as providing the hand sanitizing stations and touch-free voting,” explained Nelson.

From Whitehouse to Lindale, sanitizer stations are ready to be placed at all voting poll locations.

For people who are mailing in their ballot, the deadline is October 23. When your ballot does arrive, read it carefully and follow the instructions to fully complete and return it.