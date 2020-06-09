Smith County Elections Administrator expecting higher mail-in and curbside ballots for July, November races

FILE – In this April 22, 2020, file photo, Jim O’Bryan drops his election ballot in the drop box at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland. Ohio’s primary voting comes to an end Tuesday, April 28, after state officials called off in-person voting just hours before the scheduled March 17 primary for public health reasons during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County could see much higher instances of mail-in ballots and curbside voting due to the coronavirus for the upcoming July runoffs and November general election.

According to Karen Nelson, the Smith County Elections Administrator, the county is preparing to purchase up to 40 machines for curbside service for those that qualify along with hiring more temporary workers that can carry machines out to voters during early voting and on election day.

Money for the purchase will come partially from the 2020 CARES Act. Section 64.009 of the Texas Election Code says this about qualifying for curbside voting:

(a) If a voter is physically unable to enter the polling place without personal assistance or likelihood of injuring the voter’s health, on the voter’s request, an election officer shall deliver a ballot to the voter at the polling place entrance or curb.

(b) The regular voting procedures may be modified by the election officer to the extent necessary to conduct voting under this section.

(c) After the voter is accepted for voting, the voter shall mark the ballot and give it to the election officer who shall deposit it in the ballot box.

(d) On the voter’s request, a person accompanying the voter shall be permitted to select the voter’s ballot and deposit the ballot in the ballot box.

The reception to the curbside voting by the commissioners was largely positive with many noting the need for it during the unprecendented pandemic during a presidential election year.

Nelson also spoke about early voting information for the July 14 runoff elections that were postponed from May due to COVID-19. Most runoff elections only have one week of early voting, however, Gov. Abbott mandated that two weeks be made available due to keeping social distancing of voters. The dates are:

June 29-July 2 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

NO VOTING on July 3 and 4 due to Independence Day

July 5 (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

July 6-10 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

The early voting locations are The HUB and the Heritage Building in Tyler as well as the Noonday Community Center. The Lindale Methodist Church voting center was moved to the Lindale Public Library due to the church not having reopened. The last location is the Whitehouse Municipal Court.

Rose Heights Church in Tyler has been removed as a voting location due to not have reopened either. Nelson said to commissioners that she was trying to work with both Republican and Democratic leaders to try and agree on a solution.

The location is a popular voting center for communities and neighborhoods near UT Tyler and Grace Community High School.