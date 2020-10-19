Smith County Commissioner Jeff Warr joins the over 24,700 residents who voted

Your Local Election HQ

by: Danica Sauter

Posted: / Updated:

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Tomorrow will be a week since early voting started and so far more than 24,700 residents, as of this writing, have voted.

Early voting continues this week all week with the following times:

  • Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Early voting for the week of October 26-30 will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters can cast ballots at the following early voting locations:

  • The Hub in Tyler
  • Noonday Community Center
  • TASCA Activity Center in Whitehouse
  • Kinzie Community Center in Lindale
  • WorkHub in Tyler
  • Heritage Building in Tyler
  • Chapel Hill Fire Department

For voting dates, times and locations, visit www.smith-county.com and click on the red banner.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51