Smith County Commissioner Jeff Warr joins the over 24,700 residents who voted

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Tomorrow will be a week since early voting started and so far more than 24,700 residents, as of this writing, have voted.
Early voting continues this week all week with the following times:
- Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
Early voting for the week of October 26-30 will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters can cast ballots at the following early voting locations:
- The Hub in Tyler
- Noonday Community Center
- TASCA Activity Center in Whitehouse
- Kinzie Community Center in Lindale
- WorkHub in Tyler
- Heritage Building in Tyler
- Chapel Hill Fire Department
For voting dates, times and locations, visit www.smith-county.com and click on the red banner.