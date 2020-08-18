Smith County announces new early voting locations for November to help with social distancing

This Tuesday, April 28, 2020 file photo shows Jerome Fedor, left, voting using social distancing at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, in Cleveland, Ohio. Ohio’s elections chief says his office plans to remove about 120,000 inactive Ohio voter registrations from state voter rolls after the November election. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County election officials announced Tuesday morning they are adding two new early voting locations to help ease the traffic of voters in the leadup to the presidential election.

Elections Administrator Karen Nelson said that Workhub on South Broadway in Tyler and the Chapel Hill Fire Department will be used to allow for more social distancing for those who wish to cast their ballot ahead of November 3.

Voter turnout is expected to be high due to it being a presidential election and it will be taking place in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two locations are going to be temporary and may not be used again for future elections.

Nelson also said that the two new polling places would be used on the actual voting day.

Below are the locations of the other five standard early voting locations in Smith County:

Tyler

The HUB (305 E. Ferguson St.)

Heritage Building (1900 Bellwood Rd.)

Noonday Community Center

Lindale

Lindale Public Library (200 E. Hubbard Street)

Whitehouse