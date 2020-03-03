Smith County alerts voters to locations with long lines, short ones

After you’ve made your choice at the polls, make KETK News your choice for election night coverage. Our team will be tracking results as soon as voting ends at 7 p.m. From your local candidates and issues to statewide races and propositions, plus, expert analysis to explain what it all means. Join Neal Barton and Kaci Koviak at 9 p.m. on Fox51 and 10 p.m. on KETK. We will also livestream here on our website. Together, we are your local election headquarters.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County has posted a list of polling locations with long lines and those with shorter ones.

On its Facebook page, the county posted that the following voting sites have long lines and long wait times:

Bell Elementary

Rose Heights Church of God

Whitehouse Municipal Court Building.

The following locations have shorter or no lines and shorter wait times: