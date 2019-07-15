Sheriff Botie Hillhouse to seek re-election in Henderson County

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse announced his bid for re-election in a statement on Monday.

“The people trusted me with this job, and I am pleased with the tremendous progress made, but there is more to be done. We’re just getting started.” Sheriff Hillhouse

Hillhouse was elected back in 2016 and ran on a platform of cracking down on drug users, particularly methamphetamines.

He says one of his key plans for the future is drug prevention programs aimed at kids.

“I want to get to them before it is too late, before they head down a path that leads them to my jail. We have worked with several schools across the County and will continue to do so.”

So far, Hillhouse in uncontested in his race.