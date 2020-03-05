WASHINGTON (KETK) – Sen. Elizabeth Warren has dropped out of the presidential race, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The Massachusets Senator was once a front runner in the Democratic race but had fallen over the last couple of months with the rise of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

This makes her the fourth candidate to drop out of the race in as many days. Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out on Monday to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden the night before the Super Tuesday elections.

Biden took 10 out of 14 states, including Texas, in a night that rejuvenated his campaign after big losses in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

On Wednesday, New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg also dropped out after a disappointing performance on Tuesday and also backed Biden.

Many had been calling on Warren to resign and back Sanders, her fellow progressive candidate and close friend. It is unclear if she will do so as of this writing.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.