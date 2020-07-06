Second week of early voting for July runoffs gets underway Monday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The second week of early voting gets started on Monday for the July 14 primary runoffs that were delayed due to the coronavirus.

Polling sites were closed Friday and Saturday due to the Fourth of July holiday and briefly reopened on Sunday.

Locations will be open until Friday, July 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Gov. Abbott extended the voting period earlier this year to allow for more social distancing as cases of coronavirus spike across much of the state.

More precautions are being taken to ensure a clean and safe voting environment. Smith County Elections Administrator Karen Nelson said last month that she is anticipating more curbside voting due to the pandemic and is preparing with more workers.

Gov. Abbott instilled a mandatory face mask requirement across the state last week, but it exempts polling places, as well as churches.

Election Day is Tuesday, July 14.