Rusk County holds forum for Sheriff candidates ahead of upcoming primaries

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Monday night, the Rusk County Republican Women held a forum for all of the current Sheriff candidates.

The forum was open to the public and took place at the Henderson Civic Theater.

Each candidate had the opportunity to explain why they would be a good fit for office. The night also consisted of questions requested by people living in the area.

Prior to the forum, KETK gave each candidate the opportunity to comment on what they believe is the biggest issue in Rusk County that they hope to solve, should they be elected.

Jeff Price, the current Sheriff, mentioned that he wants to continue what his office has been doing and to be able to get information out to the public.

“Getting information out to the citizens,” said Price. “Keeping them informed on what’s happening.”

John Valdez, who has 34 years of experience in law enforcement, mentioned that he would like to make the county more proactive in responding to the unincorporated areas.

“I’ve seen firsthand and spoke to many residents of this county,” said Valdez. “The main issue is the lack of proactivity on part of their law enforcement and the Sheriff’s Office not being in the unincorporated areas of this county.”

Nathan Parker also took the time to mention that he believes the county has many issues that need to be fixed, but the main ones are drug, burglary, and theft-related crimes.

“The main ones right now are the drug problems, the burglaries, and the thefts,” said Parker.

Jesse Stewart, another candidate, said that there are a lot of missing persons cases that he would like to solve if he were elected to the office.

“Right now we have a lot of missing persons cases in Rusk County,” said Stewart. “I’d like to open up some of those cases and see if we can solve some of these missing persons cases.”