PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A rally was held at the Bella Vistas event center at Lake Palestine.

People from all over East Texas attended to show their support for President Trump ahead of the November elections.

Signs, banners and flags could be seen for miles.

This is the second Trump rally held on the water in East Texas recently.

With the coronavirus making tradition political rallies hard to organize, this was created to allow people to gather while social distanced.