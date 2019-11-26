Poll: Warren support plummets, Buttigieg shoots up to second in presidential race

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren has seen her numbers take a nosedive over the last month while Biden has retaken the lead in the race for the Democratic nomination.

According to the latest Quinnipiac poll, Biden receives 24 percent of the vote among Democrats and Independents who lean Democrat. Here is how the rest of the top 5 rounds out:

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (16 percent)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (14 percent)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (13 percent)

Sens. Harris/Klobuchar, Mayor Bloomberg (3 percent)

“Biden is back on top of the pack but now there is a 3-way race for second. Buttigieg has broken into the top tier, apparently at the expense of Warren, who has taken a dive after being hammered for being too far left on health care and other issues.” Tim Malloy, Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst

Just last month, Warren led the way with 28 percent of the vote while Biden only had 21.

Nearly half of Democratic voters believe that Biden still has the best chance at defeating President Trump in 2020. The same respondents said that being able to beat Trump was their number one priority for who would get their vote.

The poll also found that the public impeachment hearings over the past several weeks did not hurt Trump’s approval ratings among voters. 40 percent of voters approve of the job he is doing while around 54 percent disapprove. This roughly matches his approval rating for the middle of October.

“The televised impeachment hearings haven’t had much of an effect on the president’s approval rating, or how voters feel about impeachment. The numbers still don’t look good for Trump, but they definitely haven’t gotten worse,” Malloy added.

Another revealing statistic from the poll is that Medicare for All, championed by Warren and Sanders, is growing increasingly unpopular. Just 36 percent of Americans believe it is a good idea, while 52 percent disapprove of the policy. At its peak in August 2017, voters approved it at a 51-38 rate.

Methodology

From November 21 – 25, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,355 self-identified registered voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percentage points, including the design effect. The survey includes 574 Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic with a margin of error of +/- 4.9 percentage points, including the design effect.