Phillips, Westbrook make final pleas with voters ahead of tight race for Smith County Commissioners Court

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Amidst the presidential and statewide primaries on Tuesday, there are several heated local races down the ballot across East Texas that are making their final pleas with voters.

In Smith County, Precinct 3 County Court Commissioner Terry Phillips is facing a heated challenge for a fourth term from Tyler City Councilman Bob Westbrook.

The elections divided local leaders with Texas state Rep. Matt Schaefer and Texas state Sen. Bryan Hughes backing Phillips while former Texas state Sen. Kevin Eltife and Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith threw their support behind Westbrook.

In the last days of the race, Phillips has repeatedly attacked Westbrook for his past support of Neil Katz, the Democrat who ran against Shaefer in the 2018 election. Phillips also said in an interview that he is the more conservative candidate.

“I’m the most conservative candidate in this race… I was voted the most conservative elected official in Smith County by the Republican club… I have a record of voting against every single tax increase while I’ve been in office.” Terry Phillips, Smith County Precinct 3 Commissioner

Smith County Precinct 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips is facing a close re-election battle with Bob Westbrook. The night before the Texas primaries, he wants to let voters know that he is "the most conservative." pic.twitter.com/mkf1VjndnQ — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) March 2, 2020

Westbrook fired back saying that Phillips has engaged in “mudslinging.”

“The group that supports Terry Phillips is a small group and I think that once you get past the bit of mud-slinging that’s occurred on his side that people will see the truth and that’s where the large numbers will come out and people will vote their values. Bob Westbrook, Tyler City Councilman

Here is Bob Westbrook's response to how intense this race has become in the last two weeks and what it means for his campaign. pic.twitter.com/tXahlP2Qvo — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) March 2, 2020

Smith County had a record-setting turnout in early voting, with more than 15,000 ballots cast in the Republican primary. It will be unknown until Tuesday night at 7 p.m. exactly how many came from Precinct 3, the largest geographical area in Smith County.

One thing that both candidates agreed on: they are ready for Election Day as campaigning has taken its toll on both of them.