Over 11,500 people cast their vote for the past 2 days in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, JoAnn Hampton was one of 5,787 people to cast their votes.

Early Voting continues until 5 p.m. today at seven polling locations throughout Smith County.

After the first two days of voting, 11,560 people have cast their ballots so far.

Voters cast ballots Wednesday, October 14, at the following locations:

  • The Hub in Tyler: 1,212
  • Noonday Community Center: 768
  • TASCA Activity Center in Whitehouse: 839
  • Kinzie Community Center in Lindale: 842
  • WorkHub in Tyler: 923
  • Heritage Building in Tyler: 875
  • Chapel Hill Fire Department: 328

For voting dates, times and locations, visit www.smith-county.com and click on the red banner.

