Over 11,500 people cast their vote for the past 2 days in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, JoAnn Hampton was one of 5,787 people to cast their votes.

Early Voting continues until 5 p.m. today at seven polling locations throughout Smith County.

After the first two days of voting, 11,560 people have cast their ballots so far.

Voters cast ballots Wednesday, October 14, at the following locations:

The Hub in Tyler: 1,212

Noonday Community Center: 768

TASCA Activity Center in Whitehouse: 839

Kinzie Community Center in Lindale: 842

WorkHub in Tyler: 923

Heritage Building in Tyler: 875

Chapel Hill Fire Department: 328

For voting dates, times and locations, visit www.smith-county.com and click on the red banner.