One down, two to go: Second week of early voting kicks off

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – We are one week into early voting and East Texas polling locations reached record turnout with lines trailing around buildings.

Heading into week two, although the lines aren’t as intense as the first week, numbers are still topping early voting turnout in 2016. The numbers in Wood County are just one example.

According to Elections Administrator Laura Wise, “…last week was unbelievable. We had 7,621 voters.” Their last election cycle’s early voting period reached 9,800. Wise expects the numbers to grow that much more within the next two weeks.

For those who are eligible for mail-in or absentee voting, residents are able to hand in their ballots at the Wood County Annex Building. The building has a dropbox in the hallway near the back door, you do not have to wait in the long lines for early voting. Friday is the last day the county can mail ballots, so they do prefer you hand in the application by Thursday.

Here is a list of temporary polling locations for those in Wood County:

Wood County Early Voting Polling Locations